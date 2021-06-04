Kettering village cannabis factory police drugs bust

A police raid at a property in a village near Kettering has resulted in 105 cannabis plants being found by officers rom Northamptonshire Police.

Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Team raided the property in Warkton yesterday morning (Thursday, June 3).

A 49 year old man was arrested on suspicion of growing the cannabis plants and possession of Class A drugs.

Police file picture

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: " A warrant was executed at a property Warkton village area in Kettering when at about 10.30am yesterday morning and 105 cannabis plants were found.