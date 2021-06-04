Kettering village cannabis factory police drugs bust
Total of 105 plants were found
A police raid at a property in a village near Kettering has resulted in 105 cannabis plants being found by officers rom Northamptonshire Police.
Kettering Neighbourhood Policing Team raided the property in Warkton yesterday morning (Thursday, June 3).
A 49 year old man was arrested on suspicion of growing the cannabis plants and possession of Class A drugs.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: " A warrant was executed at a property Warkton village area in Kettering when at about 10.30am yesterday morning and 105 cannabis plants were found.
"A 49 year old man was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and possession of Class A drugs."