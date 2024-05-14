Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was pinned to her bed by a twisted thug who repeatedly told her she ‘wanted it’.

Sick Joe Clarke, of no fixed abode but previously of Carey Street, Kettering, was invited to his victim’s home back in 2022.

There, he sexually assaulted her and punched her in the face, as well as injuring her friend who tried to help.

Northampton Crown Court heard how the 26-year-old went over to the woman’s house for a drink with her and her pals. He had only known her a few days.

Joe Clarke, of Kettering, who has been jailed for sexual assault and battery. Image: Northamptonshire Police / National World

Prosecutor Ben Gow said: “He started behaving really strangely and trying to pull her pants down.

"He became more drunk, saying things like ‘you know you want it.’

The woman’s pal had gone up to her own room because she felt uncomfortable.

Clarke then took out his penis and started wiping it on his victim. She told him to leave repeatedly and he punched her in the face several times.

The friend heard the commotion and came to help where she saw her pal pinned to the bed.

Mr Gow continued: “He saw the friend come into the room and said ‘Do you want some aswell?’

He then smashed the pal into the door and grabbed her arm, causing bruising.

The women then called a taxi and forced Clarke to leave. One of the victims later told police he’d ‘gone completely wild’.

Before Clarke left he begged the women for forgiveness and continued texting them the following day to apologise.

In police interview he denied the crimes but eventually admitted sexual assault, actual bodily harm and common assault at a court hearing last Friday (May 10).

Clarke was previously convicted of kicking and threatening to stab his gran before claiming to police that she made it up because she had dementia. He served 20 months in prison.

The court also heard he had repeatedly breached a restraining order related to that offence.

Mitigating, Edward Boateng-Addo, said his client had epilepsy adding: “This is a young man who requires substantial support.

"This is the first sexual offence and he’s very remorseful.