Kettering paramedic heads to Ukraine to provide help on the ground

A Kettering paramedic who has travelled to Ukraine says he had to do something to help after watching news coverage of Russia’s invasion.

Sam Sears, 41, left the UK on May 9 to provide help on the ground as the conflict continues to devastate the war-torn nation.

The East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) worker will spend six weeks supporting the humanitarian effort and aiding the country’s emergency services with frontline medical aid charity UK Med.

Sam Sears

Sam, who is based at Kettering Ambulance Station, set off for Poland on Monday and crossed the border before travelling to his destination from Lviv.

He said: "It didn’t take long for me to make the decision to go and support having seen the news coverage every day and watching what was happening in the country, so when asked I knew I had to do something to help the people who live there and the humanitarian effort.

"I will be using my skills as a paramedic to help patients in both static and mobile clinics, helping with urgent care and ensuring people have the vital medication they need.

"I will also be working with the local emergency services to share knowledge and expertise from working within EMAS and my hazardous area response team background so that they can continue to respond to patients in the best possible way when we leave the area."

Sam, from Sudborough, has been a volunteer with UK Med since 2012 and previously deployed with the charity to Sierra Leone during the Ebola pandemic.

He said that, while travelling to Ukraine was a big decision to make, his family and colleagues are proud of what he is doing.

He said: "I have always been someone who is eager to help people, having wanted to be a paramedic since a young age so my family completely understand why I am travelling to Ukraine to help and they are so proud.