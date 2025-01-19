Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The man tragically killed in a brutal attack in a Kettering park has been named as Ryan Burton.

Ryan, 34, sadly died as a result of the injuries sustained in the assault with a machete-type weapon in Spring Rise Park, off Highfield Road on Friday, January 10.

Northants Police launched a murder investigation on Thursday, January 16.

Ryan Burton who was originally from Corby, lived in Kettering/Northants Police

“A murder investigation is underway, and six men four from Kettering aged 38, 24, 24 and 22, a 20-year-old man from Desborough and a 24-year-old man from Rothwell, arrested in connection with the incident remain in police custody.

“Formal identification procedures have yet to be completed, but detectives believe Ryan to be the victim and specialist officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team continue to support his family.”

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time, who have yet to come forward should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000018864.

Alternatively, information can be submitted via an online portal: Public Portal (https://mipp.police.uk/) or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.