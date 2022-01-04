Kettering motorcyclist left with 'serious, potentially life-threatening' injuries

A motorcyclist has been hospitalised with serious, potentially life-threatening head, pelvis and leg injuries after he collided with a car parked on a Kettering pavement.

The man on the mini pit motorbike was riding along Naseby Road, close to Avenue Terrace, on January 1 at about 2.55am when he was involved in a crash with a parked car -a silver Volkswagen Golf.

He was taken to hospital and Northamptonshire Police officers are appealing for information and/or dashcam footage to help them with their investigation.

Northamptonshire Police file picture

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Collision investigators at Northamptonshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

"At around 2.55am on Saturday, January 1, for reasons unknown, a motorcyclist riding along Naseby Road, close to the junction with Avenue Terrace, was in collision with a car parked on the pavement.

"The male rider was taken to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening head, pelvis and leg injuries.