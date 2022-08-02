Kettering motorbike stolen, ridden and burnt by thieves

A motorbike stolen from a Kettering garden was ridden around a housing estate during the early hours before being dumped and set fire to.

The black Yamaha XT 125 motorcycle was stolen from a residential garden in Kathleen Drive between 4.55am and 10am on Thursday, June 23.

Two teenage white boys, believed to be the offenders, were seen in the area attempting to start a motorcycle.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The motorcycle was stolen between 4.55am and 10am on Thursday, June 23, and officers believe it was then ridden around the Grange estate during the early hours of the morning.

“It was later abandoned and set on fire at a park in Charlotte Place, Kettering.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the theft or who may have captured the motorcycle being ridden around Kettering on dash-cam or CCTV.”