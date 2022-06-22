Kettering Morrisons vistor robbed at knife point by masked man

A man in his 20s has been robbed at knifepoint in the stairwell of Kettering’s Morrisons superstore’s car park by a masked man who threatened him before stealing his money.
Shortly before 2pm on Wednesday, June 8, the victim was approached from behind by another man, who threatened him with a knife and stole his money.
A Northants Police spokesman said: “The offender was a black male, about 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in and of an average build. He was wearing a black tracksuit top, black tracksuit bottoms and a black face covering.”
Anyone who was in the area of Lower Street is urged to check dash-cam footage to see if they’ve captured the incident or the offender fleeing the scene.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could assist with the investigation is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 22000327562.