Kettering man charged in connection with Ise Lodge burglary offences

A Kettering man will appear in court next month after being charged with two burglaries that took place this year on the town's Ise Lodge estate.

Gavin William Appleyard, 42, has been charged with an attempted burglary, on burglary and two counts of vehicle interference.

He will appear before Northampton Magistrates on February 23.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The charges relate to an attempted burglary in Richmond Avenue on January 13, and a burglary in Anderson Drive on January 18.

"On January 18, he is also accused of trying two car door handles in St Cecilia’s Close."