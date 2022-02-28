Kettering Ise Lodge estate burglar and thief jailed

A 43-year-old man who pleaded guilty to burglary and theft from a motor vehicle has been handed a two year and eight-month prison sentence.

Gavin Appleyard, previously of Kettering, broke into a property in Anderson Drive on Kettering's Ise Lodge estate in the early hours of January 18, 2022.

Once inside, he was met by one of the occupants and proceeded to run away, making his way to St Cecilia’s Close where he tried car door handles in the area.

Gavin Appleyard

He was later arrested and charged and at Northampton Crown Court last week (February 24), was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

PC Kieran Fowler from Northamptonshire Police’s Burglary Team said: “Gavin Appleyard is a prolific burglar and the fact he is now behind bars means that the streets and houses of Northamptonshire are safer.

“This is why we do what we do and why tackling burglary is of utmost importance to Northamptonshire Police.

“People often underestimate the impact being a victim of burglary can have on someone. Your home is the one place where you’re meant to feel safe and burglars violate this feeling, which is unacceptable and something we take a zero-tolerance approach towards.