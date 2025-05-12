Plans for Kettering General Hospital's new multi-million pound car park with a shoe industry-inspired design have been submitted to North Northants Council (NNC).

The existing car park is to be used for the long-promised hospital rebuild. So the hospital now wants to put up a seven storey facility that will provide 655 spaces, an increase of 52 on the existing car parks. But 130 of the 655 spaces will be for electric cars.

There will also be ten showers provided for people who want to use one of the 124 cycle parking spaces.

It’s estimated the car park could cost about £25m to build, although final figures may differ.

The planned multi-storey car park at Kettering General Hospital /Prime PLC

Staff and hospital users have long complained of not being able to find spaces at the hospital, with many having to use a gym car park opposite the site.

To enable plans to be carried out, some existing buildings would be demolished, and alterations made to the existing highway to allow users to use the entry close to the Rothwell Road rail bridge.

Prime PLC, a company with a ‘wealth of experience’ in delivering new hospital car parks has been employed by Kettering General Hospital (KGH) to create a design for the new block.

The shoe-inspired design for the planned multi-storey car park at Kettering General Hospital/Prime PLC and, inset, the existing site/National World

On their project website Prime said: “Local people will be aware that Kettering General Hospital NHS Trust is seeking to rebuild the current hospital to deliver a new, state of the art facility, which will safeguard the delivery of outstanding care in Kettering for generations to come.

“The land currently taken up by car parks A and B will be required to make this happen. Before construction can begin on the new hospital, a new site for car parking must be found.

“Prime are working with the trust to develop a new multi-storey car park to re-provide the parking spaces, before construction begins on the new hospital.”

The location of the planned multi-storey car park at Kettering General Hospital /Prime PLC

The proposed site for the new car park is at the east of the hospital’s original building, near the discharge lounge.

Cars would access the new car park via the railway bridge entrance off Rothwell Road and exit by the same route.

The car park would be built into the hill – the level change across the site means users would be able to exit the car park on foot at upper levels, coming out at the higher ground level of the main hospital buildings, via a footbridge. A total of 70 spaces would be reserved for disabled users.

Prime said: “The car park will support disabled access for patients and visitors with internal lifts and a bridge to the main hospital building. It will support sustainable travel by providing up to 130 electric vehicle charging spaces, and storage for up to 124 bicycles.

“Our proposed car park is not bringing additional traffic to the area, but rather being built to serve existing users, redistributing traffic going to and from hospital to an alternative entrance.

“We recognise that Rothwell Road and the area near the railway bridge is well used due to the hospital site and neighbouring homes, businesses and retail areas. We have been working with highways consultants and North Northamptonshire Council to consider the junction improvements required to enable this project.”

To encourage sustainable travel, those who need to ‘freshen up’ or secure items can use a shower block, encompassing 10 standard enclosed shower rooms, two accessible shower rooms, toilets, lockers and drying cupboards.

As a nod to Northamptonshire’s shoe and boot industry the design will take inspiration from a traditional brogue.

Prime said: “Our design celebrates this heritage by taking inspiration from leather colours, broguing patterns and lace holes.”

If planning permission is granted, work would start on-site in the first half of 2025 and finish in autumn 2026, a total build period of 16 months.

Neighbours have until May 23, 2025 to comment on the application

Current car parking costs at KGH vary. Car park A is free for up to 15 minutes, £3 for up to 2 hours and £15 per day.

The two-deck Car park B costs £1.50 for up to 1 hour, from 1 to 3 hours is £3, 3 to 6 hours is £5, 6 to 8 hours is £7 with 8 to 24 hours charged at £15.

Pay and display parking is available outside the Treatment Centre and adjacent to Rothwell Road.

Staff have some spaces on site with a further car park in Trafalgar Road.

If a patient is expected to have a stay of seven or more days, a weekly £12 concessionary ticket can be purchased upon production of a ward or departmental confirmation.

For further details go to NNC’s planning portal and search for application NK/2025/0130.

Kettering General Hospital declined to answer questions on the plans.