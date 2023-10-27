Kettering drug dealer jailed after Class A drugs found stashed in sock hidey hole

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 31-year-old Kettering drug dealer has been sent to prison for more than two years after he pleaded guilty to Class A offences.

On the morning of August 24, Besmir Negji, previously of Kettering, ran from his silver Renault Laguna in Buccleuch Street after officers had tried to stop him.

However he didn’t get very far – being chased and detained a short time later and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Officers also decided to search his vehicle with the help of PD Socks – a specialist search dog, who discovered 15 bags of Class A drugs that had been concealed inside a sock in a compartment underneath the steering wheel.

PC Robert Booth from Northants Police said: “This case demonstrates the effort offenders like Besmir Negji make to avoid being caught and having their drugs located.

“However it also demonstrates how determined us officers are in using every tool in our arsenal, including the use of specialist police dogs, to get one step ahead and bring drug dealers to justice.

“The success of this case is also down to the members of the public who brought this vehicle to our attention and I hope it goes to show that we are listening to our communities and doing whatever we can to make their areas a safer place to live.”

Negji pleaded guilty to one count of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and one count of driving without insurance.