Kettering driver who died in crash on Telford Way industrial estate named locally

A 23-year-old van driver who died in a crash with a parked trailer has been named locally.

Floral tributes in memory of Kelsey Walsh have been left at the scene of the fatal crash in Telford Way, Kettering.

In a Facebook message his family thanked everyone for their ‘support, kind words and messages’ and invited people to pay their respects.

Dozens of bouquets and messages have been left at the scene by family, friends and local businesses, as well as on social media.

The incident happened on Tuesday (January 24) just after 6am, on the Telford Way Industrial Estate, when Mr Walsh’s white Renault Kangoo Maxi was involved in a crash with the front of a stationary trailer, which was parked in the road, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage of the collision should email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

