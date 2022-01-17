Kettering DIY SOS Big Build gets under way for bereaved family - picture special

Kind-hearted volunteers have begun the transformation of a Kettering family's 'uninhabitable' house to finish the work of a father who died from a rare aggressive cancer.

Former soldier Shaun McAuley died suddenly in November last year leaving his widow Lindsey and their family - her two girls and their two young boys - grieving with his plans for major renovations on hold.

The work on the three-bedroom home will now be continued by the popular TV show DIY SOS Big Build - giving the chance for the grief-stricken family to have their own space.

Volunteers made an early start on Sunday morning (January 16) with mum Lindsey and her family thanking the assembled tradespeople and crew.

Presenter of DIY SOS Big Build Nick Knowles said: "The community has come together to build the family home and a place to begin a new life-chapter together.

"It's an amazing thing to be part of.

"Your kind volunteering and donations can help reunite a grief stricken family under one roof, allowing a place to grieve and a place to begin a new life chapter together.

"We are so grateful for all the trade volunteers and the donation of products to assist in this very emotional build. Them being here is a great example of how communities have looked after each other during the pandemic.

"Shaun served his country. For me, as a guy and a family man, he set out to build this house for his family. The house was unfinished. He wanted to provide and protect. What we have seen is that everyone here is determined to pick up where he left off so they have a family home."

Midwife Lindsey married ex-Royal Engineer Shaun McAuley on December 12, 2019. With two children of their own and two daughters from Lindsey’s previous marriage, the family were united by marriage and excited about their future together.

In the summer of 2021 Shaun fell ill after being struck down by an aggressive cancer. He tragically died in November.

Undefined: readMore

1. DIY SOS Big Build in Kettering The DIY SOS team gathered for a pre-project photo Photo Sales

2. DIY SOS Big Build in Kettering Filming of DIY SOS show started on Sunday and will take a week Photo Sales

3. DIY SOS Big Build in Kettering Presenter Nick Knowles talked to volunteers before work began on the Big Build in Kettering Photo Sales

4. DIY SOS Big Build in Kettering Nick Knowles introduces the McAuley family who were emotional when they left the street at the start of the Big Build Photo Sales