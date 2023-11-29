Kettering comedian James Acaster set for three-night hometown gig run at Wicksteed Park starting tonight

He’s put Kettering on the map more times than Ordnance Survey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kettering’s most famous comedy talent returns to one of his old haunts today to start a three-night stint at the town’s most beloved and iconic venue.

James Acaster will take to the stage at Kettering’s Wicksteed Park Pavilion as part of his UK ‘Hecklers Welcome’ tour that sees him on the road for nearly a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wicksteed gigs replace the four nights that had been planned for the Lighthouse Theatre but had to be cancelled when the venue temporarily closed.

James Acaster at Wicksteed Park with Wicky Bear/National World

Ticket holders have been asked by promoter Little Wander to be at the venue in good time for the 7.30pm start each night – seats are unreserved.

A spokesman said: “A reminder that doors are at 6.30pm for a prompt 7.30pm start and it is unreserved seating so arrive in good time to sit together. It is a sold out event so you will be asked to fill rows as directed by the ushers."

Fans of Mr Acaster, 38, will be able to see the stand-up flex his acting muscles next year in a Hollywood blockbusting franchise Ghostbusters, when he stars in its latest incarnation.

James Acaster on the Stand Up 2 Cancer Great British Bake Off episode/Channel 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Aykroyd, who will reprise his iconic role in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, gave the Kettering star his seal of approval describing him as ‘great’, ‘very funny’ and ‘wonderful’.

Mr Aykroyd also confirmed that Mr Acaster would be playing one of the developers of new ghostbusting equipment.

A newly-released trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire shows a bespectacled James Acaster complete with a ghostbusting red anorak, as well as leading actors Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, Celeste O’Connor, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts.

It’s a far cry from when James worked at Wicksteed Park as a teenager. Since then he has made no secret of his love for the venue – with an infamous meringue confection depicting Wicky Bear for a Stand Up to Cancer Great British Bake Off special and appearing with a goat named in his honour at Wicky’s Farmyard. He also interviewed Wicky Bear for the Hold the Front Page comedy series.