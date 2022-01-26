Kettering burglars steal safe containing large quantity of jewellery and cash
Police have launched an investigation
A safe containing a large quantity of jewellery and cash was been stolen from a home in Kettering.
The burglary from a house in Dene Close took place sometime 9am on Thursday, January 20, and 11.30am on Sunday, January 23.
An unknown number of offenders entered the house via the garage.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Witnesses are being sought following a burglary in Dene Close, Kettering.
"The incident happened between 9am on Thursday, January 20, and 11.30am on Sunday, January 23, when the unknown offender/s entered a property through the garage door and stole a large quantity of jewellery and cash.
"Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000043855."