Kettering burglars steal safe containing large quantity of jewellery and cash

A safe containing a large quantity of jewellery and cash was been stolen from a home in Kettering.

The burglary from a house in Dene Close took place sometime 9am on Thursday, January 20, and 11.30am on Sunday, January 23.

An unknown number of offenders entered the house via the garage.

Dene Close, Kettering

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Witnesses are being sought following a burglary in Dene Close, Kettering.

