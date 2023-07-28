Pupils and staff at Latimer Arts College have delayed their holiday plans to put on a fundraising showcase for a Kettering boy battling neuroblastoma – a rare childhood cancer.

Sebastian Nunney, aged 6, has been undergoing gruelling treatment for three years, with his family now looking to raise £250,000 for potential life-saving treatment abroad.

Students planned the Team Sebastian Summer Showcase helped by teachers – and alumni with recording contracts returned to join in the spectacular.

Former Latimer Arts College students Alfie Castley and Mae Stephens performed at the showcase with current pupils

Dad Gregg, Progress Leader for English at the school, and Sebastian were guests of honour as dozens of talented performers took to the stage to raise the roof, and funds.

Gregg said: "I've always been really proud to teach at Latimer but the students and staff who gave up their time in the holidays to raise funds and awareness for Sebastian are an inspiration.

“The performances were incredible and Sebastian really enjoyed himself.”

Former Latimer student Mae Stephens and Alfie Castley, now signed artists, joined the line-up of choirs, singers and musicians at a sold out Masque Theatre.

The Showcase for Sebastian at the Masque Theatre sold out

Music fan Sebastian waved to the audience from his balcony seat to thank the performers and despite effects of chemotherapy stayed to enjoy whole of the first half.

Kathryn Murphy principal at Latimer Arts College praised the students for putting on the showcase and thanked staff for helping with the evening.

She said: “It was a real roller-coaster of emotions with songs from across different genres. It showed the talents of our students and the generosity of all the people who supported them.

Mae Stephens with her former teacher Caroline Eyley

"The students initiated the event and it goes to show the respect that they have for Mr Nunney. It was incredible. The kids just really wanted to do something.

”I was incredibly proud of the students and their initiative and humbled by the support from the whole community for Sebastian.”

More events have been planned by the Latimer College community that will take place when term restarts in September.

Sebastian’s story has featured in national newspapers after being highlighted by this newspaper – with his Team Sebastian fundraising page now passing £46,000.

The Musical Theatre group Latimer Arts College

As well as more rounds of chemotherapy he will undergo radiotherapy on the tissue around his eyes and at the base of his skull next week.

Meanwhile the family have been enjoying summer activities on their way to and from the never-ending series of hospital appointments.

Gregg added: “He's restarted Lorlatanib - the trial drug that we felt had everything fairly well controlled from earlier the year - and has been remarkably well to start the summer holidays. "We have been able to enjoy a bit of normality amongst the chaos.”

As well as playing dinosaur golf and adding to his ‘Cooking with Sebastian’ show on Instagram, Sebastian has been buzzing since the attending the fundraiser.

He said: “It was amazing and brilliant – and I loved the singing.”

Alfie Castley performed Mona Lisa

Ticket sales from the showcase look like breaking through the £1,000 barrier and will be added to the £700 sum made from tombola and bake sale at the event.

To join ‘Sebastian's Fight Against Neuroblastoma’ go to GoFundMe, Teamsebastian2017 on Instagram, Teamseb2017 on Twitter or on Facebook .