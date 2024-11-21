Kettering-born vicar Rev Richard Coles heads into the jungle as he joins I'm A Celebrity cast
Mr Coles’ entry into the ITV show was confirmed last night with a teaser at the end of the show announcing him and Maura Higgins as the two final campmates.
The former vicar is hoping to ‘entertain’ the camp with a few stories, but says he has no strategy other than to be himself.
He said: “You can’t keep up a façade. I enjoy meeting other people and I was a vicar for a long time so I’m used to being with groups of people and finding a way to make it work. I’m a nosey person as well and so I’m interested in finding out how they think.
“I will definitely give the trials a go. I might collapse halfway through, I might be screaming and crying on the day, but I would like to think I will give it my best shot.”
By way of preparation, Mr Coles says he has been consuming 5,000 calories a day and avoiding 'triggering' nature documentaries.
He said: "I like eating weird things anyway so I have a rule whenever I go anywhere, to eat the local delicacy, which is sometimes not great."
Mr Coles has admitted it isn’t the ‘critters’ that are his main worry, he’s more concerned he won’t recognise the other contestants.
He said: “I’m nervous of getting in there and not recognising people. You could be talking to the most famous influencer in the world and not know who it is.”
A well-known chatterbox, Mr Coles has been told by friends they think it’s ‘hilarious’ he’s going into the jungle.
He added: “They’ve told me not to talk too much – especially first thing in the morning.”
Viewers will be able to watch Mr Coles enter the jungle on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here when the show airs tonight at 9pm on ITV.
According to Bet365, Mr Coles is 28/1 to win the title of King of the Jungle.
