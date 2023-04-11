Kettering bingo hall fire destroys homeless man's worldly possessions after arson attack

A homeless man has been left ‘gutted’ after all his possessions he hoped would furnish a flat were destroyed in a fire next to the former Gala Bingo Hall in Kettering.

Giles Gosling had returned to his tent to find four fire crews tackling the blaze behind the bingo hall complex in High Street and Meadow Road, at about 6.20pm on Easter Day (Sunday, April 9).

His tent and a gazebo encampment, tucked away between the hall, shops and an electricity substation, contained all his belongings including furniture and his official documents.

Giles Gosling had returned to the former Gala Bingo hall in Kettering on Sunday to find firefighters at the scene

Mr Gosling says he was away for just an hour-and-a-half and returned to find his encampment on fire.

He said: “It’s not the worst thing that’s ever happened to me. It’s given me more of an incentive to get back on my feet and start again. I’m used to travelling light.”

Mr Gosling had been collecting furniture and household items in preparation for a move into accommodation.

The 46-year-old steel erector has been looking for work in the construction industry. He returned to see if he could salvage any of his belongings.

Firefighters work in the area between the former Gala Bingo hall in High Street, Kettering accessed via Meadow Road

He said: “Everything I had is gone. Everything I had built up – I had an oven, a cabinet with Wedgewood china in it, a punchbag for training to keep fit – it’s all gone.

"I feel wounded – gutted.”

The police cordon in place around the affected area has now been lifted following fire investigations at the scene.

National Grid staff have been carrying out work to the damaged sub-station.

Giles Gosling had been sleeping rough in an area behind the former Gala Bingo hall in Kettering

Nearby residents and businesses were asked to shut windows and avoid the immediate area as the fire quickly spread to an adjacent electricity sub-station, knocking out power for several hours to a number of addresses.

Two boys, both aged 13 and from Kettering, who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released on police bail pending further investigation.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service were called by 14 different people but only have details for seven of the callers, all of whom could be potential witnesses and police are urging them to come forward to assist their wider criminal investigation.