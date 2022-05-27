Kettering arrest as teens fight in high street McDonald's

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of affray and released on police bail after a fight between teenagers inside Kettering’s High Street outlet of McDonald’s.

The fight took place in the popular restaurant between 2.30pm and 2.40pm on May 2 – Bank Holiday Monday – with police launching an appeal for witnesses today (May 27)

A police spokesman said: “An altercation between a group of teenagers took place inside McDonald’s in the town centre.

“Officers believe this area would have been busy at this time of the day and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information which could identify those involved.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.