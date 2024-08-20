Kettering A43 crash driver has 'life-threatening' injuries after collision with lorry
Police investigating the serious collision on Kettering’s northern bypass are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash-cam footage showing a silver Volkswagen Touran and white Scania HGV.
The vehicles crashed yesterday (Monday, August 19) at about 1.35pm as they travelled on the northbound A43 Stamford Road, between Rockingham Road and Junction 7 of the A14.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “At around 1.35pm yesterday, Monday, August 19, the driver of a silver Volkswagen Touran was in collision with a white Scania HGV on the northbound A43 Stamford Road, between Rockingham Road and junction 7 of the A14.
“The driver of the Touran, a man in his 30s, suffered life-threatening head injuries and remains at University Hospital Coventry today, August 20.
“A child in the same vehicle suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening and was also taken to hospital.
“Detectives investigating the collision want to hear from anyone who saw the incident, or who has dash-cam footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000494766.
