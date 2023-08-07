Keep your eyes peeled for upcoming events from this popular food, drink and entertainment pop-up

There is plenty to look forward to, with two exciting events planned by a popular food, drink and entertainment pop-up in the next month alone.

The Big Local, which is the brainchild of partners Jimmy Emmett and Clare Parmenter, was founded at the end of last year and the first pop-up took place in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since it was founded, the popularity of The Big Local has continued to grow each month – with fresh food vendors, open fires and local music at every event.

The Big Local was founded at the end of last year and the first pop-up event took place in February.

Attendance is now free to all pop-ups, hosted at the event’s permanent home Duston Mill Wedding and Events Venue in Upton.

The next Big Local pop-up is happening from August 18 to 20, with the first evening planned as a ‘pub night’ with one food truck that is soon to be revealed.

On Saturday (August 19), the event will run from midday until 9pm and there will be shorter opening hours of midday until 5pm on Sunday (August 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just two weeks later, another event is planned in collaboration with the Northants Youngers Club – a group committed to providing a safe and fun environment for the youth of today and adults of tomorrow.

The next Big Local event is planned for August 18 to 20 at the Duston Mill in Upton.

Similar to a typical Big Local event, the collaboration will also be held at Duston Mill on September 2 and 3 and there will be Jamaican street food on offer.

There will also be stages for entertainment and stalls, and there is more information to come in due course.

After Michelle, one of the founders of Northants Youngers Club, expressed her interest in putting on a similar event and visited The Big Local, they decided to collaborate at what “seems to be a good time to attempt to bring the community together”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performers you can expect to see live at the events planned over the next month include Tim Winstone, Tu-kay and Ryan, Gaz Gwyn, and Tom Cayton.

Founders Jimmy and Clare also run a mobile bar business, Black Ducks Bar, which is always in attendance at the pop-up events to keep the drinks flowing.

You can also expect to taste delights from Indian caterers Hyderabadi Dhaba, Maya’s Kitchen, Rocky’s Ice Cream and The Sugar Spun Fairy, with more to be confirmed.

When asked how the response to The Big Local has evolved over the past few months, Jimmy said: “We’ve had so much great feedback about the vibe of the event that we’re putting on more at the end of September and October.

“We’ve already had food vendors asking about next year’s calendar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another exciting opportunity from The Big Local team are Christmas parties from mid November to the end of December.

Working with Stingray Events, the team will be turning the Duston Mill into a winter wonderland – mainly for corporate groups and businesses who want to get their teams together during the festive season.

Founders Jimmy and Clare also run a mobile bar business, Black Ducks Bar, which is always in attendance at the pop-up events to keep the drinks flowing.

It was through their bar, while they were serving at a birthday party at Duston Mill last year, that they heard of how the venue was looking for another revenue stream and The Big Local was born.