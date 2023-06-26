News you can trust since 1931
Just Stop Oil protestors moved off busy Northampton road after warning from police

The protestors were marching against the issuing of new oil and gas licences
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:01 BST

Protestors from Just Stop Oil were moved off a busy Northampton road over the weekend after a prior warning from police.

Around 20 people from the environment group marched in front of traffic in Wellingborough Road on Saturday (June 24). They were marching against the issuing of new oil and gas licences by central Government, which could see companies exploring the North Sea for oil and gas, despite climate warnings.

Prior to the protest, a directive under Section 12 of the Public Order Act was imposed upon the group by Northamptonshire Police to say they were not allowed to march on the road in front of traffic, as it would have “gridlocked the town’s road network”.

Just Stop Oil protestors were moved off Wellingborough Road on Saturday (June 24).Just Stop Oil protestors were moved off Wellingborough Road on Saturday (June 24).
Despite this, protestors took to the road and marched “around 200 metres” before they were stopped by police. They continued on the pavement, according to police.

Chief Inspector Pete Basham of West Local Policing Area said: “We respect the long-standing right of the public to engage in peaceful protest however, we must balance this to ensure it doesn’t disrupt the local community and businesses.

“Just Stop Oil planned to stage an hour-long slow march in front of traffic on Wellingborough Road in Northampton, which would have had a huge impact on other road users and would have gridlocked the town’s road network.

“Prior to the procession, a directive under Section 12 of the Public Order Act was imposed which stated they couldn’t march on the road in front of traffic.

The protest continued on the pavement, according to police.The protest continued on the pavement, according to police.
“All participants followed these instructions, and the procession went ahead on the footpath, finishing at Abington Square.”

The force confirmed no arrests were made.

Just Stop Oil says those marching were “threatened with arrest”.

Campaigners say that the newly introduced public order legislation is a “draconian infringement on the right to protest”.

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil described Northamptonshire Police’s actions as “a clear infringement of the democratic right to protest”. They went on to state that “the right to protest has never been more important given the existential threat posed to civilisation by the climate crisis” and criticised Northamptonshire Police’s approach as “heavy-handed”.

The environment group will host a welcome talk on Tuesday (June 27) at the Racecourse Pavilion from 7pm.

