‘Just get on with it and stop feeling sorry for yourself,’ says 102-year-old on her birthday

May Ennifer celebrated her 102nd birthday in style today with a sack full of birthday cards, cake, flowers and a visit from the Mayor and was beaming from ear to ear.

Ridgway House helped May celebrate her 102nd birthday on Wednesday (September 7) and contacted the community to send cards, with the hope to get 102 sent in to hang up around her room. Neighbours, the church, local schools, pubs and businesses were just some of those sending their birthday wishes to her.

May has been at Ridgway House for the past three years and was excited to be celebrating without Covid restrictions and enjoying a party with her huge family, some of whom are two hundred miles away.

102nd Birthday party

Aimee Roberts, Team Leader at Ridgway House said: “May is fiercely independent and is always very keen to vocalise her thoughts here, she won’t stand any nonsense.”May said: “I do like being the boss and I have a reputation for expecting manners from everyone.”

When May was asked what her advice would be to be enjoying life at 102, she said: “Just get on with it, and stop feeling sorry for yourself. Yes, I may be old, but I’m not going to waste time getting upset by it.”

May was one of 10 children and left school aged 14. She has two children, seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren and moved to the area from Coventry. She is now local to her daughter and is surrounded by lots of support.

She recalled her busy post office and shop work life when she was married, had undertaken clerical work during the war and had been a keen baker and seamstress. She proudly recollected how she had managed to get her hands on one third of a nylon parachute during the war and had made two night dresses and four pairs of French knickers from it, one pair of which her daughter had worn under her wedding dress.

102nd Birthday Cake

May is an inspiration to those around her and the staff and community of Towcester have been delighted to be sharing her birthday with her.