Just days remain until winners of the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2023/24 are revealed

Just days remain until the winners of the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2023/24 are revealed.

Eight months on from the launch of the fifteenth year of the awards at Silverstone Circuit, the coveted accolades are ready to be handed out on Wednesday evening (November 1).

Following tradition, all award finalists will be welcomed to the Royal & Derngate for an evening dedicated to the best of the best in the hospitality industry across the county.

Last year's Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The nominees will be joined by the organisers, category sponsors, former winners and other attendees to celebrate a decade-and-a-half of success for the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards.

Rachel Mallows, who founded the awards, said the ceremony presents an opportune time to celebrate all the great things that are growing and happening across the county.

One look at the list of finalists below proves how much is worthy of celebrating – and the plan for November 1 is to do just that.

Looking back on the hurdles the hospitality industry has faced in recent years, the awards ceremony is also about recognising how far everyone has come.

Here is your reminder of the finalists in each category, ahead of the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards ceremony on November 1…

World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by British Pepper and Spice:

June Plum, Wellingborough

Little India, Earls Barton

Marmaris, Northampton

Mexican Fire Garden, Kettering

Voujon, Long Buckby

Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by The Greedy Gordon Pub Group:

Hopping Hare, Northampton

Karmana, Northampton

Marseille, Northampton

Murrays at Whittlebury Park, Towcester

Tap and Kitchen, Oundle

The Palmichael, Burton Latimer

Community Cafe of the Year, supported by The Good Loaf and sponsored by Public Health at West Northamptonshire Council:

Bennett’s, Thrapston

Bob’s Corby, Corby

Happy Mondays, Rushden

Lavender Bee Tea Room, Kettering

Polo Pavilion Tea Rooms, Winwick

The Place to Bee, Northampton

Booker Gastro Pub of the Year, sponsored by Booker Catering:

The Kings Arms, Polebrook

The Old Talbot, Potterspury

The Rose & Crown, Yardley Hastings

The Sheaf, West Haddon

The Tollemache Arms, Harrington

Food & Drink College Student of the Year, sponsored by the University of Northampton:

Cohen O’Dell - Northampton College

Chloe Matthews - Moulton College

Alex Mundey - Bedford College, Corby

Dante Newman - Bedford College, Corby

Cara Payne - Northampton College

Thomas Walshaw - Moulton College

Booker Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by Booker Catering:

Thomas Giles - The Falcon at Castle Ashby

Levi Moukam - The Falcon at Fotheringhay

Harvey Tapp - The Snooty Fox at Lowick

Jade Walter - Rushton Hall

Whitco Chef of the Year, sponsored by Whitco Ltd:

Laszlo Bodnarjuk - The Palmichael

Reece Coles - Hops and Chops

Piotr Czarnocki - Gourmand Pierre Private Dining

Adam Phillips - The Falcon at Castle Ashby

Zak Perrin - The Falcon at Fotheringhay

Daniel Webster - Websters Catering and Events

F&B Achiever of the Year, sponsored by Howes Percival:

Joe Buckley - Tollemache Arms, Harrington

Glenn Newman - G&D Newman Ltd, The Granary at Fawsley

Steven Reid - Friars Farm & The Northampton Charcuterie Co.

Jo and Nigel Wagstaff - Houghton Hams

Whites of Earls Barton

One To Watch, sponsored by Whitworth Bros Ltd:

Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza Co., Northamptonshire

Butterwick Bakery, Northamptonshire

Nasty Vegan, Northampton

Restaurant Ember, Wellingborough

Royal Oak, Naseby

Healthy Food & Wellbeing Business/Organisation of the Year, sponsored by Delapre Abbey Preservation Trust:

Silverstone UK Circuits Ltd

Sol Haven CIC

Weatherbys Ltd

Healthy Food & Wellbeing Producer of the Year, sponsored by Delapre Abbey Preservation Trust:

Organic Wheatgrass, Britt’s Superfoods

Breasaola, Northampton Charcuterie Company

Chocolate Super Shake, Nasty Vegan

Carrot Cookies, The Loving Chef

Mango Explosion Granola, Salma Soulful

Farming Environment Award:

Ben Atkinson - J.E Atkinson & Son

Jim Beaty - Wold Farm

Ed Dale - Stetchworth Estate Farms

Will Green - White House Farm

Matt Knight - J.A Knight & Sons

Johnny Wake - Courteenhall Estate

Local Food Hero, sponsored by Moulton College:

Milly Fyfe

Shack Food Project

Skittles Community Shop

The Roaming Artisan

Weetabix Sustainability Award, sponsored by Weetabix:

Blue Skies

Green Machine Refill

Silverstone Circuit

South Northants Volunteer Bureau

Sol Laug Havens

The Farm Shed

Event Venue of the Year, sponsored by Hilton Garden Inn:

Furtho Events

Kelmarsh Hall & Gardens

Kettering Park Hotel & Spa

Rushton Hall

Silverstone Circuits

The Granary at Fawsley