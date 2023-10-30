Just days remain until winners of the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2023/24 are revealed
Eight months on from the launch of the fifteenth year of the awards at Silverstone Circuit, the coveted accolades are ready to be handed out on Wednesday evening (November 1).
Following tradition, all award finalists will be welcomed to the Royal & Derngate for an evening dedicated to the best of the best in the hospitality industry across the county.
The nominees will be joined by the organisers, category sponsors, former winners and other attendees to celebrate a decade-and-a-half of success for the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards.
Rachel Mallows, who founded the awards, said the ceremony presents an opportune time to celebrate all the great things that are growing and happening across the county.
One look at the list of finalists below proves how much is worthy of celebrating – and the plan for November 1 is to do just that.
Looking back on the hurdles the hospitality industry has faced in recent years, the awards ceremony is also about recognising how far everyone has come.
Here is your reminder of the finalists in each category, ahead of the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards ceremony on November 1…
World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by British Pepper and Spice:
June Plum, Wellingborough
Little India, Earls Barton
Marmaris, Northampton
Mexican Fire Garden, Kettering
Voujon, Long Buckby
Restaurant of the Year, sponsored by The Greedy Gordon Pub Group:
Hopping Hare, Northampton
Karmana, Northampton
Marseille, Northampton
Murrays at Whittlebury Park, Towcester
Tap and Kitchen, Oundle
The Palmichael, Burton Latimer
Community Cafe of the Year, supported by The Good Loaf and sponsored by Public Health at West Northamptonshire Council:
Bennett’s, Thrapston
Bob’s Corby, Corby
Happy Mondays, Rushden
Lavender Bee Tea Room, Kettering
Polo Pavilion Tea Rooms, Winwick
The Place to Bee, Northampton
Booker Gastro Pub of the Year, sponsored by Booker Catering:
The Kings Arms, Polebrook
The Old Talbot, Potterspury
The Rose & Crown, Yardley Hastings
The Sheaf, West Haddon
The Tollemache Arms, Harrington
Food & Drink College Student of the Year, sponsored by the University of Northampton:
Cohen O’Dell - Northampton College
Chloe Matthews - Moulton College
Alex Mundey - Bedford College, Corby
Dante Newman - Bedford College, Corby
Cara Payne - Northampton College
Thomas Walshaw - Moulton College
Booker Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by Booker Catering:
Thomas Giles - The Falcon at Castle Ashby
Levi Moukam - The Falcon at Fotheringhay
Harvey Tapp - The Snooty Fox at Lowick
Jade Walter - Rushton Hall
Whitco Chef of the Year, sponsored by Whitco Ltd:
Laszlo Bodnarjuk - The Palmichael
Reece Coles - Hops and Chops
Piotr Czarnocki - Gourmand Pierre Private Dining
Adam Phillips - The Falcon at Castle Ashby
Zak Perrin - The Falcon at Fotheringhay
Daniel Webster - Websters Catering and Events
F&B Achiever of the Year, sponsored by Howes Percival:
Joe Buckley - Tollemache Arms, Harrington
Glenn Newman - G&D Newman Ltd, The Granary at Fawsley
Steven Reid - Friars Farm & The Northampton Charcuterie Co.
Jo and Nigel Wagstaff - Houghton Hams
Whites of Earls Barton
One To Watch, sponsored by Whitworth Bros Ltd:
Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza Co., Northamptonshire
Butterwick Bakery, Northamptonshire
Nasty Vegan, Northampton
Restaurant Ember, Wellingborough
Royal Oak, Naseby
Healthy Food & Wellbeing Business/Organisation of the Year, sponsored by Delapre Abbey Preservation Trust:
Silverstone UK Circuits Ltd
Sol Haven CIC
Weatherbys Ltd
Healthy Food & Wellbeing Producer of the Year, sponsored by Delapre Abbey Preservation Trust:
Organic Wheatgrass, Britt’s Superfoods
Breasaola, Northampton Charcuterie Company
Chocolate Super Shake, Nasty Vegan
Carrot Cookies, The Loving Chef
Mango Explosion Granola, Salma Soulful
Farming Environment Award:
Ben Atkinson - J.E Atkinson & Son
Jim Beaty - Wold Farm
Ed Dale - Stetchworth Estate Farms
Will Green - White House Farm
Matt Knight - J.A Knight & Sons
Johnny Wake - Courteenhall Estate
Local Food Hero, sponsored by Moulton College:
Milly Fyfe
Shack Food Project
Skittles Community Shop
The Roaming Artisan
Weetabix Sustainability Award, sponsored by Weetabix:
Blue Skies
Green Machine Refill
Silverstone Circuit
South Northants Volunteer Bureau
Sol Laug Havens
The Farm Shed
Event Venue of the Year, sponsored by Hilton Garden Inn:
Furtho Events
Kelmarsh Hall & Gardens
Kettering Park Hotel & Spa
Rushton Hall
Silverstone Circuits
The Granary at Fawsley
Keep an eye on the Chronicle & Echo website for updates on who takes home the top spots at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2023/24.