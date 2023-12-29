Just days remain to register to recycle your real Christmas tree and support the vital work of well-known charity

“Not only does this service ensure your tree is sustainably repurposed in our local environment, but it offers a chance to give back to the community by supporting the hospice”

Just days remain to register to recycle your real Christmas tree, while supporting the vital work of a well-known Northampton charity.

The county’s residents can embrace a greener Christmas and support the work of Cynthia Spencer Hospice, after they launched their Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme at the start of December.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice, known for offering specialist palliative care services across the county, is encouraging residents to register their real Christmas trees for collection online – which can be done until next Tuesday (January 2).

Nina Gandy, corporate partnerships fundraiser lead at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, launched the Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme.

A team of dedicated volunteers will collect the trees from outside the registered properties between next Saturday (January 6) and the following Tuesday (January 9).

This will take place across Northampton postcodes and the wider county, spanning NN1, NN2, NN3, NN4, NN5, NN6, NN7, NN11, NN12 and NN13.

Nina Gandy, corporate partnerships fundraiser lead at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative and the fact it is “perfect” for those who love real trees but are unsure of how to dispose of them post-Christmas.

“Not only does this service ensure your tree is sustainably repurposed in our local environment, but it offers a chance to give back to the community by supporting the hospice,” Nina added.

Rather than setting a collection fee, the hospice encourages a donation to support its critical services, including inpatient and outpatient care, wellbeing sessions and the Hospice@Home programmes.

A contribution of as little as £10 will make a “significant difference” as it would fund a patient attending a wellbeing session.

A popular Northamptonshire Christmas tree farm has got behind Cynthia Spencer’s latest initiative and had already planned to get involved when they last spoke to the Chronicle & Echo in November.

Will Miles, who has run Welford Christmas Tree Farm in Northampton Road for the past three decades, is lending a helping hand when the new year comes around.

He will assist in chipping and recycling the trees, in the hope that the community donates generously to ensure Cynthia Spencer’s valuable services can continue at full capacity in 2024.