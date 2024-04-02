Watch more of our videos on Shots!

29/03/2024

JUNIPER HOUSE CARE HOME IS LOOKING TO HAVE THEIR CAKE AND EAT IT!

Excitement is running high at Juniper House Care Home in Brackley where residents and staff have been cooking up a storm to enter parent company Barchester Healthcare’s Easter Cake competition. Details of the competition were announced earlier this year and the home has been busy coming up with, what they hope, will be a winning design.

Cake making

The competition is being run by Barchester Healthcare across its 250 care homes and private hospitals so the home has some stiff competition to beat. Pride is at stake as chefs and residents at each of the homes across the country battle it out. Judging will take place just after Easter and the winning cakes for each of Barchester’s divisions will be announced at the end of April.

Staff and residents at the home put their heads together and donned their aprons to come up with a scrumptious cake that they think encapsulates the themes and flavours of Easter. Laughter mingled with the clinking of teacups as residents reminisced about favourite recipes and childhood treats.

Seema Thomas, General Manager at Juniper House said: “We’ve all had such a brilliant time taking part in this competition, it has been such fun. Our staff and residents love to bake so when they heard about the competition, they were all so excited to take part. It has been a real collaborative process - thinking about the ingredients and the design. Not to mention all the delicious different versions we have had to taste over the last few weeks, it really has been no hardship!”

Hazel, a resident at Juniper House care home said: “We all wanted to get involved in the cake competition – it would just be wonderful if our recipe was selected. We had such a giggle coming up with the design and deciding what ingredients should go in. I definitely think we’ve got a winning recipe! We can’t wait to find out what the judges think of our entry!”.

Group efforts to make it delicious

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Juniper House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House provides nursing care, residential care, Dementia care and respite care.

