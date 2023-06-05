‘Jump out of that comfort zone and you won’t regret it,’ says founder of The Mum Club Northampton

A mother of two has shared the continued success of The Mum Club, in connecting mothers across Northampton and beyond who “just get it”.

Harley Waller, mother to a son and daughter, first purchased the Northampton franchise of ‘The Mum Club’ almost two years ago in July 2021.

Since then, she has been committed to giving mothers the opportunity to let their hair down, dedicate time to themselves, and remember who they are.

The Mum Club Northampton is committed to giving mothers the opportunity to let their hair down, dedicate time to themselves, and remember who they are. Photo: Tara Florence.

When she first spoke to this newspaper at the end of last year, Harley said: “Needing a network of mum friends is something I could relate to, as it’s too easy to lose your identity during motherhood.

“I saw the need to bring the focus back to the mothers and it doesn’t matter what stage you’re at to be welcomed in.”

At least one brunch event is hosted each month, where mothers can decide if they bring their children or not.

Harley also arranges evening events for just the mothers, which includes going for meals and creative activities, so those who work can attend if the daytime brunches are not possible.

The group hosts events including brunches, evenings out and creative activities. Photo: Tara Florence.

The brunch meet ups have gone “really well” this year so far, and Harley has hosted them at different spots across the county to showcase just how much is on offer from independent businesses.

April’s brunch, slightly further afield at Ember in Wellingborough, went down a treat.

In a few weeks time on June 22, a ‘mum’s night off supper club’ is taking place at Hops and Chops – giving attendees a chance to “let their hair down, leave their children behind and have some time for themselves”.

“It makes a change from the brunches where they would usually bring their children,” said Harley. “It gives them a couple of hours to focus on them and some me-time."

Harley Waller, mother to a son and daughter, first purchased the Northampton franchise of The Mum Club in July 2021. Photo: Tara Florence.

Now the sunny weather has finally arrived, The Mum Club is swapping brunches for picnics to make the most of the summer months.

All mums are welcome at all events, no matter what stage of motherhood they are at. For those with older children, a picnic in an open space gives them the opportunity to play.

The July and August dates are to be decided and an exciting collaboration with a nearby popular sandwich shop is in the works.

Harley has also hosted a series of hot pod yoga sessions recently, which provided the group with a “new dynamic” and benefited their mental health and wellbeing.

The organiser hopes to replace this activity with an outdoor fitness group during the warmer months, as Harley says there are many coaches and personal trainers interested in getting involved with what The Mum Club has to offer.

Harley shared a heartwarming story of a mother who expressed interest in attending a session on social media, but was too nervous to come along on her own.

Someone who had already been to a number of events reached out and offered to meet her beforehand – and they have now formed a friendship off the back of the group.

“It’s been so lovely to hear feel good stories like that,” said Harley. “Sometimes you need to be the person to hold someone's hand to their first event and push them outside of their comfort zone.”

There continues to be a mixture of regular and fresh faces at each meet up, with 80 percent of the attendees at the last brunch being newbies looking to try something different.

Though there are 50 ‘The Mum Club’ franchises dotted around the country, some areas are yet to have a group like this – which has seen two mothers from two different areas outside of the county use The Mum Club in Northampton as their meet up spot.

Harley plans to keep the events consistent throughout the summer, with picnics, evenings out and creative activities all in the pipeline.

Wreath making will be back with a bang towards the end of the year, as it proved “super popular” after selling out within hours over the past two years.

It is all about striking the right balance of meeting everyone’s needs for host Harley – as there are many who enjoy sitting and relaxing, and others who want to get creative and active.

When asked what message she wants to send to mothers about the importance of connecting with others, Harley said: “Just do it. Jump out of that comfort zone and you won’t regret it.

“I’ve had messages of pure gratitude from people about the enjoyable time they have had and the people they met.

“It’s such a nerve wracking experience. I’ve been there and done that, and I know how nervous and apprehensive you can be – but everyone is in the same boat.”

Harley described attending the sessions as a “mood booster” and says it provides an opportunity to “share your journey and experiences in an uplifting environment”.

“Not everyone gets it, but mothers are all in that boat together – no matter the stage of motherhood,” she added.