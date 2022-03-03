A cat who was confined to one room with three other pets has found joy after being rehomed with a new family in Northampton.

Tortoiseshell-and-white Tammy was six years old when she arrived in the care of Cats Protection’s Northampton Branch after coming from a home where the owner was unable to cope with the responsibilities of cat care.

Tammy had not been neutered and she and the other cats were kept together in a single room, with no access to outdoor space.

Tammy now has a happy home. Photo: Demidow Photography

Sarah Holmes, coordinator of Cats Protection’s Northampton Branch, said: “When Tammy came into care with her fellow flatmates she was extremely nervous of people and was easily startled by noises.

“She’d had very little interaction with humans and, having always lived in a small indoor space, she had been unable to exhibit many natural cat behaviours such as playing, hunting, climbing and exploring.

“Tammy’s life before coming into care really highlights the importance of both preventative and reactive vet care.”

Upon arrival at the branch, Tammy needed a range of veterinary treatment before she could be rehomed, but thankfully a family took a chance on a nervous cat.

Tammy has been rehomed with a family in Northampton. Photo: Demidow Photography

New owners, the Demidow family, gave her plenty of space, allowing her to hide upstairs until she was ready to explore on her own terms.

Once she found the courage to venture into the rest of the house, her loving and affectionate nature was revealed.

Photographer Amy Demidow said: "When we first started looking for a new furry friend, we wanted a confident cat who would sit on our laps for hours, cuddling every night.

“However, when we were told about Tammy and her past hardships, we decided we wanted to give her a better life.

“Now we can’t get her off our laps. She will snuggle with us for hours with her favourite pink blanket.

“She loves playing with toys, especially her favourite mouse which was given to us by her Cats Protection fosterer.

“She also loves exploring the outside world now which was a whole new experience for her.

“Much like us humans, she has her funny ways, but we have learned what they are in order to keep her happy.

“We cannot imagine life without her.

“Do not get put off by shy cats because you never know what personality is waiting to burst out in the right home.

“If we never took the chance on Tammy, we would never have had the fluffy bundle of joy we have now.”

Sarah added: “We are extremely grateful to her previous owner for bringing her to us rather than continuing to struggle.

“We would always encourage anyone who feels unable to meet their cats’ needs or who is finding it difficult to care for their cats for any reason to get in touch.

“We will not judge and will work out the best course of action for both you and your cat.”