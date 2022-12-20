Joy and gifts for children as Father Christmas visits Northampton neighbourhood

A Christmas event brought joy to children in a Northampton neighbourhood as Santa visited and handed out gifts.

Organised by Ecton Brook Residents Group and ward Councillors James Hill and Paul Clark, Father Christmas and his helpers visited children in the area and handed out a small gift to each youngster.

It is the second year running that the big man in red has toured the estate and children were said to be “delighted”.

Local Councillors James Hill, Paul Clark (Father Christmas) and Ecton Brook Residents Group.

Cllr James Hill said: "This is becoming quite the tradition in Ecton Brook with it being the second year in a row we have ran this.

"Cllr Paul Clark made an amazing and very convincing Father Christmas and it was great to see so many children and residents out and about.

"Huge thanks to everyone involved, especially Sally from Ecton Brook Residents Group, Euro Scaffolding and Ecton lane Refuse Recycling Centre who donated towards gifts. Hope to see the same happen again next year."

Sally Jane Jordan, chair of Ecton Brook Residents Group added: "This is the second year running that Santa has visited Ecton Brook with his entourage, we aim to make this a tradition and to make Ecton Brook into a community to be proud of.

"Another couple of traditions we are aiming to keep going are our Advent Window trail and Carol singing.