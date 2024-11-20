Join this Christmas event in aid of cancer centre that will offer emotional and social support from 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A celebratory Christmas carol service is being held in aid of a brand new multi-million-pound cancer centre, which will offer practical, emotional and social support to patients and their loved ones.

Cancer charity Maggie’s, which currently has 26 centres across the country, is opening their 27th on the grounds of Northampton General Hospital by the end of next year.

The upcoming carol service, kindly sponsored by Rathbones and The Woodcote Trust, is being hosted at All Saints Church on December 18.

The doors will open at 7pm, half an hour before the performance begins, and the money raised from each £20 ticket will be donated to Northampton’s new Maggie’s centre.

In the East Midlands, more than 26,000 people are diagnosed with the disease every year – and the need for emotional, practical and psychological support has never been greater.

The charity, which opened its first centre in 1996, is at the forefront of understanding how to help people live well with cancer.

The Northampton centre, like the 26 others, will be a welcoming space that allows visitors respite from hospital and encourages them to live life to the full in spite of the fear that a diagnosis can create.

The premises will be located just 100 metres from NGH’s oncology department, and will support anyone with cancer across the county, North Buckinghamshire and the wider region.

This is what the centre is hoped to look like, and will be the ideal space to offer practical, emotional and social support to patients and their loved ones.

It will offer one-to-one and group support, workshops, specialist courses and a diverse timetable of activities, such as yoga, tai chi, art therapy and nutrition sessions.

The space, with indoor and outdoor areas for conversation, relaxation and reflection, is expected to receive 20,000 visits from members of the community every year.

There will be no charge, and visitors can attend without an appointment or referral. The centre team, including oncology nurses, a clinical psychologist, a benefits advisor and cancer support specialists, will be on hand.

The centre will be named after Diana Russell, a well-known racing driver from the 1960s, who donated around £2.5 million to the project in her will in 2022. She has been described as a “shining star” for making the centre a reality.

For more information and to secure your ticket to the carol concert in aid of Maggie’s, click here.