Join Mother Christmas in toy and gift appeal to help Northamptonshire's most needy children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Toys and gifts have been coming in by the sack load as generous Northamptonshire residents support our own Mother Christmas and our annual appeal.

Former social worker Jeanette Walsh has already been busy collecting gifts for children and young people across Northants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeanette has already been distributing the brand new, unwrapped gifts and passing them on to social work teams across the county.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WIcky Bear with Jeanette Walsh aka Mother Christmas. People can donate brand new gifts at Wicksteed Park during opening hours/National World

And there’s more places than ever to help the county’s most disadvantaged children this year.

Jeanette said: “We’ve had a wonderful response so far and people are donating earlier this year, and even though times are tougher than ever I know that the people of Northamptonshire won’t let me down – they never do.”

Jeanette has been dashing around the county to collect gifts already donated, as well as fundraising with cake sales and raffles to top-up teenage gift stocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more than 20 years Jeanette has supported children in the greatest need in Northamptonshire, helped by our kind-hearted readers who donate toys and gifts.

Gifts can be donated at locations across the county/National World

Last year thousands of Northamptonshire’s most disadvantaged were treated to a brand new present on Christmas morning thanks to Jeanette’s efforts.

Gifts would be welcomed for children of all ages but especially teenagers – with pyjamas, toiletries and vouchers a favourite.

They can be donated at drop-off points across the county. Helping Jeanette for the second year is Kettering’s Wicksteed Park.

Jeanette Walsh collects gifts from B F Brickwork Ltd in Corby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jessica Wolverson, Wicksteed Park marketing manager, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Mother Christmas’ gift appeal again this year. It’s a wonderful cause and a lovely way for all of us to be able to give something back and help bring some festive cheer into the lives of the community’s most disadvantaged children.”

Donations can be dropped off at all Nando's stores across Northamptonshire, Wellingborough Museum, North Northants Council offices, and West Northants Council’s team at One Angel Square.

The last date for donations is Wednesday, December 13, so they can be taken to the social work teams in time for Christmas Day.

Jeanette added: "Let's give the children something to smile about and make it a really happy Christmas by sharing and showing we care for our youngest and most vulnerable county residents.”

Where to donate during regular opening hours:

Wicksteed Park Kettering, reception Barton Road, NN15 6NJ

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Northants Council offices, 1 Angel Square, Angel St, Northampton NN1 1ED

Nando's George Street, Corby NN17 1QG

Nando's Carina Road, Kettering NN15 6YA

Nando's Rushden Lakes Shopping Centre NN10 6FT

Nando's Wood Hill, Northampton town centre NN1 2DA

Wellingborough Museum, Castle Way, Wellingborough NN8 1XB

North Northants Council will be accepting gifts in four towns in north Northamptonshire –- in Corby at the One Stop Shop on first floor at the Corby Cube George St, NN17 1QG, in Kettering at the reception of the council offices in Bowling Green Road, NN15 7QX, in Thrapston at the council offices in Cedar Drive reception NN14 4LZ, and in Wellingborough at the Tithe Barn Office, Tithe Barn Road, NN8 1BP.