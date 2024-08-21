Join in the fun at Animals In Need dog show at Irchester Country Park

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 21st Aug 2024, 15:06 BST
Animals In Need is holding its 17th fun dog show at Irchester Country Park on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26).

Judging starts at 11am for various classes including cutest puppy, golden oldie, prettiest pooch and best young handler as well as best in show.

Annie Marriott from Animals In Need in Little Irchester said: “There will be rosettes for dogs placed first to sixth, no need to queue, just pay £2 as you enter the ring.

"It is kindly sponsored and judged by our good friends at Pickles Pet Pantry and Low Farm Dog Paddock.

The fun dog show is taking place on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26)

"There is plenty of parking, wonderful dog walks, the children’s playground, cafe and fab stalls.”

Annie said there will also be a tombola, raffle, pocket money toys, dog treats and trinkets.

Animals In Need has been helping rescue and re-home animals of all shapes and sizes for more than 30 years, including re-homing more than 400 animals during 2023.

For more information about Animals In Need, visit www.animals-in-need.org.

