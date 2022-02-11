Join educational community River Nene wildlife walks for people and their dogs

A series of community events to protect the wildlife in and around the River Nene have been organised for 'Special Protection Areas' (SPA) along its stretch.

Nenescape Landscape Partnership Scheme in association with its partners are hosting free guided walks along the river in areas popular with walkers, to speak to them about the species that over-winter in the area, along with some basic dog-walking etiquette.

Events planned across the area in early spring include a botany walk at Stanwick Lakes and guided dog walks at Northampton Washlands and Thrapston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group dog walk at Stanwick Lakes

Molly Simpson, Nenescape community engagement assistant, who has been organising walks in the area said: “Even within an Special Protection Area the wildlife is threatened by what we think of as harmless activities, such as letting dogs off leads, cycling and walking off the designated path, using drones, fishing and taking part in water sports.

“All these activities can disturb the birdlife that feeds along the shorelines, meaning that the birds may not eat enough to survive the season. The risk is that they fly off and don’t return to the area. This is a particular issue in the winter months as reduced daylight hours means that there is less time for the birds to feed.”

The Upper Nene Valley Gravel Pit is a designated Special Protection Area (SPA) and the area covers 1,358 hectares and comprises 20 separate blocks of water along the River Nene including Summer Leys Nature Reserve, Northampton Washlands, Nene Wetlands, Ditchford Lakes and Meadows Nature Reserve, Higham Ferrers Nature Reserve, Stanwick Lakes, Kinewell Lake and Titchmarsh Nature Reserve.

Bird species that can be spotted in the area during winter and early spring include Purple Heron, Bittern, Wigeon and the Great Crested Grebe.

Molly and Maggie the dog

Molly said: “Summer Leys Nature Reserve is popular with avid birdwatchers and dog walkers alike. Many impressive bird sightings take place at this site as its range of habitats are suitable for various species.

“The silt is ideal for wading birds and therefore attracts mud feeders such as greenshank and common sandpiper, lapwing and golden plover, whose numbers are declining. Various duck species and birds of prey can be spotted, and the feeder hide is a great location for seeing smaller birds like bullfinches and goldfinches.”

Nenescape is improving interpretation on SPA sites to educate walkers and those using the area for recreation about how best to reduce their impact.

This includes sticking to existing pathways and viewing areas, keeping a distance from feeding birds, keeping dogs on leads and away from birds, cleaning up after dogs and fishing in designated areas only.

Scheme manager Amanda Johnson said: “The aim of the walks is to create positive experiences for both walkers and wildlife. Making small changes in the way we move through the landscape, improves the chances for wildlife to thrive and communities to enjoy the flourishing biodiversity offered in return.”

A botany walk takes place at Stanwick Lakes on Tuesday, February 15 and guided dog walks with trainers Nathan Watson and Paul Daly at Northampton Washlands on Sunday, February 27, and Thrapston on Saturday, March 26.