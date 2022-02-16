Jewellery stolen in Wellingborough village burglary

Jewellery and other personal belonging have been stolen from a house in Earls Barton Road, Mears Ashby, after a break in and a burglary.

A rear window was smashed to allow the thief or thieves to get into the home on Thursday, February 3, some time between 9.10pm and 9.45pm.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police are appealing any possible witnesses to come forward.

