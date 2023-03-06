Jewellery stolen in Wellingborough burglary
The incident took place in Mill Road
Jewellery was stolen from a home in Wellingborough’s Mill Road after a back door was forced open.
Northamptonshire Police have launched an investigation after the incident at the weekend.
A spokesman for the force said: “The incident happened on Saturday, March 4, between 1.40pm and 9.10pm, when the unknown offender/s forced entry to a property through the rear door and once inside, stole jewellery.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting number 23000136120.