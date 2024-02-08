Jewellery maker shares ‘incredible support’ she has received from the community over the past 13 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A silver jewellery maker has shared her gratitude for the “incredible support” she has received from the Northampton community, since she set her business up 13 years ago.

Scruffy Dog Silver was founded by Steph Davies in 2011 after she was made redundant from her former role of 28 years – and it has given her the chance to let out her creative side ever since.

Each unique piece is crafted and finished by hand, and all the designs are Steph’s own. The business owner likes to predominantly use sterling silver, but mixes it up with copper, sea glass and the odd splash of gold.

As she picks up materials from different places and often stumbles across treasure in the most unlikely, much of Steph’s work are one-offs.

The name Scruffy Dog is a tribute to her first dog, a beloved bearded collie, who Steph says was an “old soul in a furry coat”.

Though the business did not become a full-time venture until 2011, Steph, from Duston, has “always been a crafter”.

Having attended a silversmith workshop, she used the opportunity to learn the basics and has self-taught since then.

“The majority of the items are personalised,” Steph told the Chronicle & Echo. “I tell a story through my jewellery. 75 percent of my work is commissioned and the rest is made to sell online or at events.

“It’s very rare that I make the same thing twice. I make all the pieces from a shed at the bottom of my garden and they are all different.”

When asked how her business has been received by the Northampton community since 2011, the founder said: “I’ve had incredible support and always get a good reception at events. What I like most is my lovely customers.”

Steph shared the journey she has been on with her loyal customers – particularly one who she made jewellery for on her 18th and 21st birthdays, when she got married, and now she has had her first child.

Steph says she believes it is because the business is “honest” and “personal” that customers keep coming back.

“I don’t want to be a huge business,” she said. “I like the connection. It isn’t for everybody and you have to focus on the people that really like what you do.”

Steph’s “hard work and dedication” has got her to where she is today, as well as the fact she loves what she does.

Scruffy Dog Silver was proud to be named the county’s best jeweller at last year’s Northants Life Awards, as well as being stocked in two shops – the Katie Goddard Gift Shop in Olney and Magnolia Barn in Upper Stowe.

Though Steph admits it can be difficult working alone as you have no one to bounce off, her aim is to continue running the business and enjoying what she does.

Steph’s diary is already filling up for the year, with stalls lined up at Duston Market, T’s at Pitsford, and the spring market in Upper Stowe. She even has events lined up for Christmas.