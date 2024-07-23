Jeweller says being named best in the county for two consecutive years is ‘huge confidence boost’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northampton jeweller says being named best in the county at a well-renowned awards ceremony for two consecutive years has been a “huge confidence boost”.

Silver jewellery maker Steph Davies, who founded Scruffy Dog Silver in 2011, received the accolade at the recent Northants Life Awards – which brings the community together to celebrate one another every year.

Each unique piece is crafted and finished by hand, and all the designs are Steph’s own. The business owner likes to predominantly use sterling silver, but mixes it up with copper, seaglass and the odd splash of gold.

As she picks up materials from different places and often stumbles across treasure in the most unlikely, much of Steph’s work are one-offs.

Steph Davies, who founded Scruffy Dog Silver in 2011, was named the county's best jeweller for the second year in a row at the recent Northants Life Awards. Photo: Northants Life.

Though the business did not become a full-time venture until 2011, Steph, from Duston, has always been a crafter.

Having attended a silversmith workshop that she stumbled across more than a decade ago, she used the opportunity to learn the basics and has self-taught since then.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo about her latest award win, Steph said: “It means an awful lot, I thought last year was a fluke. I know the people who voted like my stuff and I have a loyal bunch of customers. Lightning really did strike twice.

“We’re like a community. They share their stories with me and want keepsakes made and a bit of me goes into that. It’s a special transaction.”

Steph says her consecutive award wins are her proudest achievement since setting up the business 13 years ago.

Steph likes to document her journey with Scruffy Dog Silver on social media, and is always pleased to receive a response from her community when she puts herself out there.

As she lives in Northampton – and always has – she knows many people and says it “means the world” that they have chosen to get behind her in this way.

“It has upped my profile a lot,” said Steph. “I’m getting messages from people I don’t know and I’ve been asked to do things I can’t. I put them in touch with people who can.

“Our community of small businesses in Northampton is really strong. We all natter and support each other, and there’s hardly any competition.”

“When you work by yourself, you don’t see many others,” she said. “This comes along and validates what you’re trying to do. It’s getting tougher out there and this was a huge confidence boost when I needed it.”

Summer is often the time when Steph gets to be with her family, before business starts to ramp up as Christmas approaches.

She shared that her first Christmas orders have already been placed by customers, who want to get in early as they know Steph single-handedly runs the business and only has the capacity to take on so much.

Scruffy Dog Silver will be available to shop at more fairs than ever before this autumn, and Steph is starting to prepare for a busy end to 2024 as a double award winner.