Jesus Army survivor’s book out now as explosive BBC documentary about the Northamptonshire-based cult airs soon

A new BBC2 documentary exposing a notorious Northampton-based religious cult airs soon – just as a survivor releases a revealing book detailing his time inside the Jesus Army.

A new two-part BBC2 documentary, Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army, airing Sunday July 27 and Sunday August 3 at 9pm, explores one of the UK’s most controversial and secretive religious movements – the Jesus Fellowship Church (JFC), also known as the Jesus Army, which was founded in 1969 at Bugbrooke Chapel, Northamptonshire, and also had a large Jesus Centre church in Northampton town centre.

The documentary’s synopsis reads: “A look at the origins of the Jesus Fellowship. Founded in the 1970s, its early vision of communal living, shared finances and spiritual commitment changes over time, becoming more structured and controlling. Unexplained deaths begin to occur within the community, exorcisms are performed on members with 'unclean spirits', and children as young as two are disciplined with birch canes in a practice known as 'rodding'.

“Then, in 1987, leader Noel Stanton announces the launch of a ‘Jesus Army’. Members go onto the streets to evangelise, often amongst the homeless or people with addiction issues, and often bring new recruits back into community homes. One of these homes is in London, and it is here that a young girl becomes a witness to something that will change her life forever.”

The series features extensive interviews and commentary from John Everett, a former member of the church who has spent more than four decades exposing its inner workings. Everett was closely involved in the making of the documentary and is a central figure in the story it tells.

To coincide with the series, Everett has published a new book, War and Defeat: The Jesus Army and Fellowship Revisited. The book offers a detailed account of his experiences within the Jesus Fellowship, his role in challenging its leadership, and his long campaign to support other survivors and bring the truth to light. The full synopsis of the book is included below.

A six-part BBC podcast to accompany the documentary will also be available on BBC iPlayer from Monday July 28. Both episodes of the documentary will be available to stream on iPlayer following the first broadcast.

War and Defeat: The Jesus Army and Fellowship Revisited

The following text is the official synopsis of John Everett’s new book.

For nearly fifty years, the Jesus Fellowship Church (JFC) – known to many as the Jesus Army – offered its members salvation, sanctity and security within the caring brotherhood of a communal lifestyle believed to be God's kingdom here on Earth. Many, in good faith, knew it as their true home, their 'Zion'.

With its roots firmly laid down in the Baptist Union-affiliated chapel at Bugbrooke, Northamptonshire, it sheltered under the umbrella of orthodox non-conformist Christianity, which was further enhanced by acceptance into membership of the UK Evangelical Alliance in 1982. Sadly, however, radical community-living experiments rarely stand the test of time, and the JFC proved no exception; its demise in 2017 followed hot on the heels of a police investigation – Operation Lifeboat – into allegations of abuse. Operation Lifeboat led to several successful prosecutions.

The official closure statement issued by the Jesus Fellowship Community Trust reported that nearly three hundred allegations of harm and abuse had been received, including twenty-two against the late founder and leader, Noel Stanton (1926–2009). These involved serious incidents of sexual, physical, financial and emotional abuse.

Between 1977 and 1982, John Everett belonged to the ‘white-hot hub’ of the JFC, the New Creation Christian Community (NCCC), whose members sold all their possessions – including former homes – and donated the proceeds to a central community trust fund. They also pooled all their income in household ‘common purses’. By 2010, the JFC owned more than forty properties spread across the country, including former cinemas and large stately houses, and their business ventures had become multi-million-pound enterprises.

In 1979, John was commissioned by Noel Stanton to study the sociological character of the JFC at Warwick University for a doctoral thesis. His research, together with his first-hand experience, eventually led him to conclude that the JFC had become a cult. After challenging Stanton’s autocratic leadership, John found the courage to leave the NCCC. He was then branded a traitor and formally excluded through excommunication. His treatment ultimately led to a devastating mental breakdown.

John has spent over forty years since he left working to expose the JFC in its true colours. A 90-page typewritten manuscript he wrote and distributed to church leaders was instrumental in leading to the exclusion of the JFC from the Evangelical Alliance and Baptist Union in 1987.

In her foreword to the book, Katie Buchanan – co-founder of the company Big Sister Films, which has been commissioned by the BBC to produce the documentary – writes: “It is thanks to the unstinting efforts of survivors, people like John, who have doggedly, determinedly continued their attempts to get their stories heard and achieve justice, that it can now harm people no longer. Society owes John and other survivors a big debt.”

John’s efforts have included involvement with numerous media investigations and features; helping ex-members; writing reports for church authorities; creating and running a popular website for over twelve years (Jesus Army Networking, News and Information); and contributing to five TV documentaries and programmes. His experience is undoubtedly unique and has culminated in War and Defeat, an account of his fascinating odyssey and the many extraordinary – and at times deeply troubling – people who have been part of it.

War and Defeat is available in hardback and paperback from all major online retailers, and directly from John Everett via the War and Defeat website.

The timing of the documentary comes less than a year after the release of a major report by the Jesus Fellowship Community Trust (JFCT), which ran a redress scheme for survivors. Published in September 2024, the report revealed widespread and long-term abuse within the church, dating back to the 1970s.

Key findings from the JFCT report

About one in six children within the Jesus Fellowship experienced sexual abuse.

The scheme identified 539 individuals as alleged abusers, including 162 former leaders.

The Trust accepted responsibility for 264 alleged abusers, with 61 percent of them being former leaders.

31 incidents of abuse were directly attributed to founder Noel Stanton, involving both children and adults.

601 applications were submitted to the scheme, and a total of £7.7 million was paid to applicants.