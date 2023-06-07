James Acaster Kettering gig tickets refunded as Lighthouse Theatre prepares for closure

Fans of Kettering comedian James Acaster who had tickets for his four hometown gigs have started to receive refunds for the cancelled shows.

The Lighthouse Theatre had been due to host the star on his Hecklers Welcome UK Tour 2023 from Tuesday, August 8 to Friday, August 11.

But the group that manages Kettering Conference Centre – known to locals as Kettering Leisure Village – brought the sold-out shows to an end when they announced the complex containing the theatre’s closure.

James Acaster was to play at The Lighthouse Theatre

Mr Acaster had added his voice to calls to keep the venue open but the doors will close forever on Monday, July 3, 2023 with no rescue deal or takeover on the cards.

Taking to social media after the announcement, Mr Acaster pleaded for the theatre to be kept open.

He said: “From a selfish point of view I would like to do some Kettering tour dates and I would like to do it in that venue because it’s quite a special venue to me.

"I grew up going to see shows at the Kettering Leisure Village – it’s a source of pride for me that Kettering has a venue such as that.”

Tickets for the gigs had sold out rapidly as fans of the comic scrambled to secure their seats.

A message on The Lighthouse Theatre website said: “We recognise that the theatre is important to the community and the disappointment the announcement has caused. The decision has not been taken lightly.

“Our teams will continue to work to process refunds for events, in anticipation of the closure on July 3, 2023. Please only contact our teams if you have not heard from them by Monday, July 3, email [email protected]

“We would like to thank the local community for your support during this time. Going forward it is for the landlord and the council to decide on the future of the site or whether alternative options can be found.”