Jamaica flag flies in Northampton as town joins Caribbean island's 60th Independence Day celebrations

The iconic Jamaican flag will be flying in the town centre on Saturday to mark the Caribbean island's Independence Day

Northampton will mark the 60th anniversary of Jamaican Independence Day with a flag raising ceremony in the town on Saturday (August 6).

The iconic green, black and yellow colours will be flying on the pole outside the Sessions House on George Row from 11am.

Representatives from Northampton Black History Association and Windrush Association will join local councillors and the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, Jamaican-born Morcea Walker MBE, to commemorate the country’s independence from the UK in 1962.

Mrs Walker came to the UK with her mother aged nine, joining her father and then settling in Northampton in 1973.

She was a founder member of the Northampton West Indies Parents' Association and led the resurrection of Northampton Carnival in 2005.

In 2012, she was recognised by the Queen for her services to the local community with an MBE in the New Year's Honours List and appointed the county’s Vice Lord Lieutenant in January this year.

Town Mayor Dennis Meredith said: “We are incredibly excited to participate in this year’s festivities for Jamaican Independence Day – recognising 60 years of the county’s independence and joining Jamaicans here in Northampton and all over the world in celebrating their heritage.”

Independence Day is a public holiday widely celebrated throughout the Caribbean island with typically colourful parades, music and festivals.