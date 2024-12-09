Jail for Kettering man who deliberately drove Land Rover Defender into pedestrians

A 33-year-old Kettering man who deliberately drove his car into a group of people has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Rhys Evan Mercer, of Doris Road, Kettering was jailed for grievous bodily harm after he drove his white Land Rover Defender at a group of seven pedestrians in Bath Road on April 16, 2023.

During the assault, one man in his 40s sustained multiple fractures to his ribs, brain hematomas, and lung injuries – one of his teeth was knocked out and he has now completely lost his sense of smell.

Four others also suffered injuries including cuts, bruises and fractures.

Jailed: Rhys Evan Mercer drove his white Land Rover Defender at a group of seven pedestrians in Bath Road, Kettering/Northants Police

Lead investigator Detective Constable Amie Watson of Northants Police said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victims of this attack and I hope the sentencing of Rhys Mercer provides them with some closure and an ability to move forward and continue with both their physical and mental recoveries.

“I want to thank them for supporting our investigation and I hope this result demonstrates the seriousness with which the police and the courts take serious violence.

“I hope Rhys Mercer spends his time in prison reflecting on his actions and chooses to make wiser decisions when he is released.”

Mercer carried out the assault after an altercation with the group earlier that day and straight after the attack, phoned 999 to tell police what he’d done.

After his arrest he was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm to which he pleaded guilty to at Northampton Crown Court.

He returned to the same court last month where he was sentenced to four years and four months in prison.