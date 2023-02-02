A 60-year-old man has been sentenced after being found guilty of an historical indecent assault on a boy which took place in the Corby area.

Trevor Poole, also known as Trevor Madison, of Howard Place, Brighton, sexually assaulted a boy in Corby.

The boy, now a man in his 50s, reported the offence to Northamptonshire Police in 2014 and an investigation was launched.

Poole was arrested and denied the offence however following a three-day trial at Northampton Crown Court in November of last year, was found guilty by a jury.

Last month (January 20) at the same court, he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Lead investigator – Detective Constable Helen Campbell, said: “This has been a very lengthy process for the survivor in this case and I hope that the conclusion provides him with some much-needed closure and the knowledge that Trevor Poole has been recognised as the sex offender he is.

“I want to thank him for his support, persistence and courage, qualities he has shown throughout this investigation, and I hope he can move forward with his life with less weight on his shoulders.

“Though nothing will never make up for the effect the assault had on him, I hope he is proud of the courage and determination he has shown.

“Northamptonshire Police takes reports of this nature extremely seriously and we will do all we can to bring the offender to justice.

“We will believe you, we will support and we will do all we can to get you the justice you deserve. I hope this case demonstrates that fact and that it doesn’t matter how much time has passed.”

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, you can call 101 or via the Northamptonshire Police online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk