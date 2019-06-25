Jaguar dealership set to leave Northampton town centre - and something will need to take its place

The Jaguar dealership in Northampton town centre could be set to move outside to Swan Valley.
The Jaguar dealership in Northampton town centre could be set to move outside to Swan Valley.

A sports car dealership is set to leave its home in Northampton town centre and move away to a retail park.

The glass-fronted Guy Salmon Jaguar Dealership and its range of motors has stood out for years amongst the shops of Abington Square - but now it has plans to leave town.

Now, plans are underway to find a new business to take over the glass-fronted dealership.

Now, plans are underway to find a new business to take over the glass-fronted dealership.

Instead, the business hopes to move to a new car showroom to be built in Swan Valley Way retail park, which could be built within the next 12 months.

Now, plans are underway to find a new owner for the empty showroom in Abington Square - which could see it become a shop or even an indoor gym.

Planning documents submitted to Northampton Borough council last week (June 19) by Morton Wykes Kramer architects reads: "Our clients are keen to seek new tenants for the building.

"It is highly unlikely that another car dealer will want to rent the building.

"The building still has a considerable useful life in front of it... The showroom is an ideal premises for a host of other retailers."

The plans suggest the showroom would be able to make a home for offices, storage, indoor sports or a gym.

As a result, the planning permission aims to "free up" what kind of business can take over the site.

A consultation is now open to the showroom's neighbours on St Michael's Road and Kettering Road until July 16.