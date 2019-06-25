Jaguar dealership set to leave Northampton town centre - and something will need to take its place

A sports car dealership is set to leave its home in Northampton town centre and move away to a retail park.

The glass-fronted Guy Salmon Jaguar Dealership and its range of motors has stood out for years amongst the shops of Abington Square - but now it has plans to leave town.

Now, plans are underway to find a new business to take over the glass-fronted dealership.

Instead, the business hopes to move to a new car showroom to be built in Swan Valley Way retail park, which could be built within the next 12 months.

Now, plans are underway to find a new owner for the empty showroom in Abington Square - which could see it become a shop or even an indoor gym.

Planning documents submitted to Northampton Borough council last week (June 19) by Morton Wykes Kramer architects reads: "Our clients are keen to seek new tenants for the building.

"It is highly unlikely that another car dealer will want to rent the building.

"The building still has a considerable useful life in front of it... The showroom is an ideal premises for a host of other retailers."

The plans suggest the showroom would be able to make a home for offices, storage, indoor sports or a gym.

As a result, the planning permission aims to "free up" what kind of business can take over the site.

A consultation is now open to the showroom's neighbours on St Michael's Road and Kettering Road until July 16.