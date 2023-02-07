‘I’ve always dreamt about having my own radio station,’ says Roade producer as new station launches

A new Northamptonshire radio station has been launched to provide an alternative to the usual music stations.

Retro Charts Radio has been launched to provide listeners with a historic archive of all the UK Top 40 hits from the start of the music charts back in November 1952, right up to the last chart of 1999.

By the calculations of the brain behind Retro Charts Radio, Andy Johnson, there are 15,275 hits and during the station hours of 8am - 11pm they will all be randomly playing, non-stop.

Andy Johnson had the dream of his own radio station

Andy said: “I’ve always dreamt about having my own radio station. When I was 13 years old I pretended to have 'Radio Grafton Road' and I can’t believe it has now come true. This is exactly where the station is based in Roade now.

“I really wanted to launch something that was all about the old hits and without all the frills so there are no presenters, news, shows, playlists or favouritism. With the elimination random system that is used, every single hit will get a chance to be played before the whole process starts again. This enables us to give you an eight week no repeat guarantee, keeping you tapping your feet to those retro charts.”

If you tune in to the station, you will find hits you may never have heard before and some absolute classics to take you down memory lane. The radio station boasts of Bing to Bowie, Sinatra to Sinitta, Fury to Ferry and Stargazers to Starship so there is plenty for all tastes.

Andy added: “Our ‘now playing’ feature will also display the year of chart entry and its highest position. These are fascinating facts that you may enjoy and perfect if you can’t quite remember who the artist is or when they were a hit.”

Retro Chart Radio is all about the old hits and nothing else

You can join Retro Charts Radio on all social media platforms too where you can add your favourite, least favourite or the most bizarre songs you hear.

