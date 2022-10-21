The Towcester cafe is well known for its open doors for anyone who is wanting to find somewhere to just take time out or to find company and its busy planning some great events.

The town charity cafe is run by volunteers and is self-funded by grants and the fundraising they organise. It offers a quiet place that anyone can drop in to where they can just sit quietly with a cup of tea or chat to others if they wish. There are games, books and puzzles and it's a warm place to be.

Friendship and mental health support is available should it be needed.

Renew169 repair session where you can bring items down to be fixed

Anita Solan volunteer at the cafe said: “We are not a crisis cafe but we do offer low level mental health support, which we are all trained in. We can also signpost anyone to agencies that can help them if they need it, or just give some time to listen.

“We have been nominated charity of the year by Bell Plantation in Towcester which has been great to help us provide this much needed space in the town and their support has been much appreciated. We have a number of events coming up to help raise further money and everyone is invited to come along.”

The cafe is on 169 Watling Street in Towcester and is open Monday - Wednesday 10am - 3pm.

If you are interested in a Towcester Treasure Hunt over the school half term holiday you can pop in to Renew169 or the Towcester Museum to grab a pack and take part in this charity event.

The Renew169 Cafe in Towcester welcomes everyone

The cafe also now organises a repair shop, with the next one running Saturday October 22 where you can bring down any clothes, crockery, bicycles, toys, appliances, furniture or whatever you have that you would like to try to fix and also meet others. No need to book.

Add the Renew169 Christmas Fayre to your diary too, which will be running Friday December 9 at the Towcester Town Hall from 4-7pm and enjoy some Christmas shopping.