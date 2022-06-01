A Northampton man has been left distraught after his beloved cat had to be put down after it was ‘kicked’.

Tigger the mackerel tabby went for a “walk about” from his Abington home on Saturday (May 28), which his owner - Steve - says is “very unusual”.

The four-year-old feline was missing for two days before he was found under a neighbour’s car in Meshaw Crescent on Monday (May 30).

Tigger, the four-year-old cat, had to be put down after sustaining injuries.

According to Steve, Tigger was “drenched”, so they took him inside, dried him and fed him, but on Tuesday (May 31) the family noticed that he was not quite himself, so took him to the vets.

After an examination, the vet said he had been ‘kicked’ as he had a facial injury, missing teeth, broken ribs and a ruptured kidney.

Steve had to make the difficult decision to put Tigger down “to stop him suffering anymore”.

Now the distraught owner, who has Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), which Tigger helped to manage, is putting up a reward for information about his cat’s injuries.

Steve said: “It’s not like killing a cat, it’s like killing a family member.

“I have PTSD and his gentle, calming soul was the most soothing thing in the world. He was the most beneficial thing for my illness.

“I do not want this to happen to any other cats in the area. If cat owners could be made aware of this, it may help them to keep an eye out.

“I’m also putting up a £200 reward for anyone who has information that can lead to the arrest of the individual or individuals who did this.”

Steve believes the incident must have happened in the Meshaw Crescent area of Abington as “Tigger never ventured far”.

He also said the cat had a Northampton Saints collar on - which used to be Steve’s bracelet.

Northamptonshire Police is aware of the incident and will “pass it on to the neighbourhood policing team for awareness at this stage”.