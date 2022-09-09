‘It’s like we have lost our granny,’ says Brackley resident after news of The Queen’s passing

Brackley town has been supporting those saddened by the huge loss to the nation and set up a number of points in the town from 7am this morning where residents could visit and sign books of condolences. These books remain open until 7pm (September 9).

Both the civic hall and the Old Fire Station are open with two books of condolences where visitors can pass on their words to the royal family, and flowers and tributes can be placed in the park, where the town council have cordoned off an area until the funeral.

Mark Stopps operations manager who has been managing the park area said: “We hope to be composting all the flowers here so we can plant a memorial tree in the future. So many generations have only ever known one Queen and this will sadden so many.”

Flowers left by Mayor

Brackley Town Mayor councillor Paul Wiltshire will lead the community of Brackley during the next 10-day period of National Mourning and said: “We will be showing our respect and gratitude to the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II.”

The town’s visiting funfair had already started running on the market square when the news of the Queen was announced last night. Owner Tommy Wilson of Wilson Amusements had been running for an hour and immediately made the decision to close, and today the family run business was seen removing the stands and lorries.

Tommy said: “This is such sad news but the decision to close was very easy. I will be talking to the town council about rebooking but this is far too early to discuss. We will look forward to returning in the future.”

Debbie Sumner resident and town council worker said: “I feel like we have lost our Granny. She has always been there and I had such respect for her.”

Books of Condolences in Civic Hall

With a flag half mast on the town hall, a number of shops closed and the packing up of the fairground, the town of Brackley have been deeply saddened by the loss of Her Majesty the Queen.