‘It’s an amazing achievement,’ as three generations of footballers all play together on the final day of the season for Northants village club.

Kelvin Markie, 65, Shaun Markie, 37, and Jaiden Markie, 16, all played for Harpole Football Club at their home ground, ‘The Lane’, on Saturday afternoon (May 13) against Kettering Nomads in their final league match of the season.

All three of them were on the pitch at the same time when Kelvin was subbed on with five minutes to go.

Shaun, Kelvin and Jaiden Markie

Speaking of the achievement, Shaun said: “It’s such an achievement. Not only having three members of the family interested in football and still able, being able to get out there on the pitch and play, it’s an amazing achievement.

"It was nice this year just playing with Jaiden anyway but then to have my dad given the opportunity for a few cameo minutes at the end of the season was quite nice.

"Dad came on as a speedy right winger and I think he lasted for about four or five minutes!

"It was great. It was a nice touch to do that, to give us this opportunity for all three of us to be on the pitch at the same time.

Jaiden, Kelvin and Shaun

"The club’s great. It’s all family-run so for something like this to happen at Harpole, it’s just nice to be a part of."

Shaun added: “I told Jaiden off at the start of the year for calling me dad on the pitch. I don’t know whether my dad had a word with him about calling him grandad or pap on the pitch.”

Unfortunately Harpole lost 3-2 with a last-minute winner from Kettering but Kelvin wasn’t at fault, says Shaun.

“It wasn’t dad’s man who scored,” he said.