‘It’s always the people that suffer’ - Daventry chiropractor treats patients on Ukraine’s frontline

A chiropractor from Daventry set up a temporary clinic in March to offer his services on Ukraine’s frontline.

Alun Walker, a doctor of chiropractic and senior chiropractor at Daventry Chiropractic Clinic first visited Kyiv in February, where he got in contact with a local radio station who suggested he support them through his work.

Alun returned to Kyiv in March to begin work, focusing on treatment for local people, particularly those who have just become a part of the military.

Within two-and-a-half days, Alun and his support team were able to see 50 new clients across all different ages.

“Only 18 months ago they were just getting on with their lives as painters, decorators, electricians, and now they’re fighting a war”, Alun said.

After the two days, Alun was met by a member of the Ukrainian Government who asked him if he would be interested in doing this on a larger scale.

With plans to return to Ukraine in July for a week, and with a bigger team of chiropractors, Alun hopes to make even more of an impact.

He said: “This is just a token. Chiropractors aren’t doctors who bring needle and cotton and stitch people. We’re not surgeons, but people do get hurt.

“The minute you do a chiropractic adjustment, the nervous system relaxes, and it really helps people to make their way through what would normally be a horrible day and a crazy week.”

Alun notes how the strength of the Ukrainian people has made him too come away from the experience stronger.

“They’re not just strong, but they’ve got a great sense of humour in these terrible times”, he said.

One stand-out experience for Alun was with a gentleman in his 60s who visited him for treatment, and showed humour.

“I said to him, you must have there must be something that's happened to you in your life where you've damaged the body in some way.

“He said well I was in a car and they got hit by another car and it rolled and they rolled four times

“And then he started laughing because it was actually quite amusing that you know, someone would just forget about something like that.

“I just laugh and say, so anything else?

“And he said, well, yeah, I've recently been shot in the leg two times”, Alun explained.

Alun said the feedback and appreciation he got from his service made him feel like helping some more.

“I’m just trying to make a difference. It’s not about the politics. My focus has been on just the war and humanity really. It’s always the people that suffer”, said Alun.

Alun will return to Ukraine again from Thursday 13 - Thursday 20 in July.

