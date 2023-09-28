‘It’s a yes’ – Bride-to-be left ‘shocked and emotional’ as her now-fiancee proposed at Northampton County Cricket Ground

News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Katie Wheatley
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:57 BST
A now-bride-to-be was left “shocked and emotional” after her partner got down on one knee during a cricket game at the Northampton County Ground.

Mayank Sharma and Dora Becz, who have been together for five years, got engaged earlier this month on September 12 – during the England versus Sri Lanka women’s match.

The proposal was broadcast live on Sky Sports and the plan was three weeks in the making, after Mayank asked for the help of local cricket authorities to make it public.

Mayank Sharma and Dora Becz's engagement was broadcast live on Sky Sports, after three weeks of planning. Photo: Sky Sports.Mayank Sharma and Dora Becz's engagement was broadcast live on Sky Sports, after three weeks of planning. Photo: Sky Sports.
Speaking to this newspaper about his choice to make such a declaration of love at the County Ground, Mayank said: “Cricket has been in my DNA since I was born in India.”

The 47-year-old began playing cricket as a child and his love for the sport has only got stronger over the decades.

His now-fiancee Dora, 41, likes and knows the basics of the sport – which is why the pair were at a women’s match together.

Though Mayank knew the proposal was going to appear on the ground’s big screen for everyone to see, he was “super surprised” when he watched it back on Sky Sports.

The pair were interviewed by cricket pundit Steven Finn before Mayank got down on one knee. Photo: Sky Sports.The pair were interviewed by cricket pundit Steven Finn before Mayank got down on one knee. Photo: Sky Sports.
The pair were interviewed by cricket pundit Steven Finn before Mayank got down on one knee.

The plan was that Mayank was going to pop the question during one of the drink breaks, but due to the bad weather he received his cue at a different point in the match.

Describing Dora’s reaction, Mayank said: “She was emotional and shocked.”

Mayank says the proposal went as well as he could have hoped, and the newly-engaged pair have been “overwhelmed” by the response after they appeared on television.

Mayank and Dora first met in Budapest in 2018 – a year after Mayank moved to Dora’s home country, Hungary, for work.Mayank and Dora first met in Budapest in 2018 – a year after Mayank moved to Dora’s home country, Hungary, for work.
Five years on from when they first met, Mayank knew he wanted to propose publicly and said his “plan b” would have been in the air during a flight to Hungary or Estonia.

The pair have yet to start planning their wedding as it will be an international occasion.

Though they have lived in Northampton for four years, their family members are scattered all over the world.

Mayank spent 25 years in the US and has family as far afield as Australia, and Dora’s family are back home in Hungary.

